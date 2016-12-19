'American Idol' finalist Jessica Meuse to perform at Moonlight on the Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Meuse Jessica Meuse Jessica Meuse, who placed fourth on season 13 of "American Idol," is scheduled to perform at Moonlight on the Mountain in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Jessica Meuse, an Elmore County musician who came in fourth on season 13 of “American Idol,” is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Moonlight on the Mountain in Hoover’s Bluff Park community.

Meuse, 26, is from Holtville, but the locals call it Slapout. She was a contestant on Season 3 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012 but did not make it past the blind auditions.

Her “American Idol” experience was in 2013 and 2014, when she became the first contestant to perform an original song during the finals, according to the biography on her website. She was a part of the Idols Live Tour in the summer of 2014, visiting 40 cities in the United States and Canada.

Meuse sings a blend of Southern rock, alternative and rock ‘n’ roll and plays several instruments. She is classically trained on the violin and taught herself to play guitar and piano.

In 2011, Meuse self-released a debut album called “What’s So Hard About Bein’ a Man” with nine original tracks. After “American Idol,” she released her first independent single, “Done,” which was produced in Los Angeles. In January of this year, she released a second independent single called “Rio Grande,” which was produced in Orange County, California.

Her performance at Moonlight on the Mountain is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. See more about Meuse on her website.