Alistair Harding-Smith named to Barron’s top financial advisors list

× Expand Photo courtesy of Morgan Stanley. Alistair Harding-Smith is a senior institutional consultant, senior vice president, portfolio management director, alternative investments director and financial advisor at the Birmingham Morgan Stanley office.

Morgan Stanley announced in March that Hoover resident Alistair Harding-Smith, in the firm’s Birmingham wealth management office, has been named to Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Advisors: 2017 State-by-State.

The “Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are assets under management, revenue produced for the Firm and quality of service provided to clients.

Harding-Smith serves as a senior institutional consultant, senior vice president, portfolio management director, alternative investments director and financial advisor at the Birmingham Morgan Stanley office.

– Submitted by Morgan Stanley.