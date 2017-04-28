Alistair Harding-Smith named to Barron’s top financial advisors list

Morgan Stanley announced in March that Hoover resident Alistair Harding-Smith, in the firm’s Birmingham wealth management office, has been named to Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Advisors: 2017 State-by-State. 

The “Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are assets under management, revenue produced for the Firm and quality of service provided to clients.

Harding-Smith serves as a senior institutional consultant, senior vice president, portfolio management director, alternative investments director and financial advisor at the Birmingham Morgan Stanley office.

– Submitted by Morgan Stanley.

