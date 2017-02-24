Aldridge Gardens ends annual Paws in the Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens. Dogs and their owners visit the Paws in the Gardens event at Aldridge Gardens.

Aldridge Gardens has decided to stop having its annual Paws in the Gardens event, which allowed people to bring their dogs together for a community social.

Only Aldridge members are usually allowed to bring their dogs into the gardens, but once a year, the gates were opened to everyone, for a $10 fee per dog.

A portion of the proceeds, usually 20 to 25 percent, was donated to the Shelby Humane Society, Aldridge CEO Tynette Lynch said.

The event in past years has included animal adoption opportunities, a dog-costume contest, arts and crafts, food vendors, dog groomers, dog trainers, pet photographers, an invisible fence vendor and dog-food sellers.

Aldridge has had the event since about 2010, but it was rained out one year. Attendance was never that high and seemed to be declining, Lynch said.

The event typically brought in about $5,000 in revenue, and after expenses, the Shelby Humane Society would get only $500 to $1,000, she said. Organizers decided it was no longer worth the time investment and to focus their efforts on something that might draw more people and raise more money, she said.

Ideas being considered include a food-truck festival or farmers market, Lynch said.