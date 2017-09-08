Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch named Alabama Tourism Executive of Year

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Tynette Lynch spring 2016-2 The Alabama Tourism Department has named Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch the 2017 Alabama Tourism Executive of the Year.

The Alabama Tourism Department recently named Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch as its Alabama Tourism Executive of the Year for 2017.

Lynch was chosen for the award because of her dedication and service to the state’s tourism and hospitality industries over the past 30 years.

She is the past chairwoman of the Alabama Travel Council and has served on the Alabama Tourism Department Advisory Board since 2007. She also is the incoming president of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board of directors.

Lynch, who lives in the Highland Lakes community off U.S. 280, said she was honored to even be nominated for the award. “To be chosen by your peers to receive an award is very special, and I am thrilled,” she said.

Lynch formerly served as general manager for the Mountain Brook Inn and Holiday Inn Homewood and in 2003 founded a consulting company called Hospitality Business Solutions. In 2005, she was hired as director of sales and marketing for The Wynfrey Hotel and in late 2007 was named general manager there.

She returned to Hospitality Business Solutions as president and CEO in 2009 and was named CEO at Aldridge Gardens, a 30-acre public garden facility owned by the city of Hoover on Lorna Road, in 2013.

Lynch was the recipient of one of 13 awards given out at the Tourism Department’s annual conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham. Others receiving awards included: