Alabama Lyme Disease Association combines 5K with awareness event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tina Neathammer. Fight the Bite organizers Krystal Torcivia and Tina Neathammer both have Lyme disease.

As families head outdoors to enjoy their summer days, Tina Neathammer wants to make sure they know the danger that can come from something as simple as a tick bite.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, joint pain or stiffness and the classic bull’s-eye pattern rash. When it is not treated early, some Lyme disease patients will have chronic effects throughout their bodies, including the nervous, circulatory, digestive and reproductive systems as well as joints, muscles and skin.

Neathammer works for the Alabama Lyme Disease Association and has Lyme disease herself. The association held the Fight the Bite run at Veterans Park last year, but this year they are combining two events. Fight the Bite is May 6 at Veterans Park.

Fight the Bite will begin with a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run/walk, open to families and pets, at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run will include chipped timing, cash prizes and entry into a raffle to win a 4K TV.

The run will be followed by games and an awareness expo for families to learn more about Lyme disease, preventing tick bites and spotting the first symptoms of tick-borne illnesses.

Registration for the 5K run is $30 until April 30 or $35 the day of the race for individuals. Families up to six people can register for $85 until April 30 or $90 on race day. Fun run participation is $20 for early registration and $20 on race day. The Lyme Disease Association also offers a $15 “virtual race,” for people who want to support the cause without running.

Pets are welcome, though pit bulls, German shepherds and Dobermans cannot attend due to insurance restrictions.

Go to alabamalymedisease.org orrunsignup.com for more information.