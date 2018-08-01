Alabama Grocers award $57,500 in scholarships

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded more than $57,000 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2018-19 academic year. These included 39 AGEF funded scholarships, 18 Piggyback Scholarships and 3 Endowed Scholarships, for a total of 60 scholarships awarded.

Area scholarship recipients include: Hoover High School graduates Amber Ajlouney, Jade Ajlouney and Tyler Stone.

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms that are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students.

This year, the Foundation received more than 145 applications.

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.

Submitted by the Alabama Grocers Association