A Taste of Louisiana to benefit Sid Strong Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Greater Birmingham LSU Alumni Association. A Taste of Louisiana gives Cajun food-lovers and LSU fans a chance to sample a variety of traditional Louisiana dishes.

The second annual A Taste of Louisiana event is coming to Hoover.

The event, hosted by the LSU Greater Birmingham Alumni Chapter and sponsored by Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill, was first held in 2016 at Oak Mountain State Park. This year, it will move to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium with a new beneficiary — the Sid Strong Foundation.

The Sid Strong Foundation raises funds and awareness for pediatric cancer, and it was named in honor of Mountain Brook resident Sid Ortiz, who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Ortiz was also a well-known LSU fan whose story inspired others to decorate their homes with purple and yellow bows after his diagnosis.

Thanks to new sponsors and community support, they are already anticipating a larger turnout than last year’s event, said event media contact Debbie Greengard.

“I think the connection with the Sid Strong Foundation and pediatric cancer, that is getting a lot of people excited about being a part of it,” Greengard said.

Greengard also said she believes moving to the Hoover Met may attract more people because it is a covered space and a good location.

A Taste of Louisiana is a food festival and cook-off that includes Cajun foods such as jambalaya, etouffee, red beans and rice, gumbo and other traditional dishes; zydeco music from the Birmingham Cajun Zydeco Association and auction items.

“When you mention Louisiana, Cajun food, a lot of people’s ears perk up,” Greengard said.

Local chefs are also welcome to participate in the cook-off, although spots are limited to 20 teams. Anyone wanting to participate can contact Kenny Haynes at kdhaynes@haynes-haynes.com.

Proceeds will go toward the Sid Strong Foundation and LSU scholarships.

Tickets for the event, which is on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., are $15, and kids ages 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance until Oct. 26 through lsubirmingham.org, or by mailing a check and list of attendee names to Kenny Haynes, 1600 Woodmere Drive, Birmingham, AL 35226. Tickets can also be purchased at Cajun Steamer Restaurants in Hoover and Trussville.