A Taste of Louisiana remains popular despite weather

Cajun food-lovers, dedicated LSU fans and and Birmingham restaurants brought warm attitudes to A Taste of Louisiana despite the cold and rainy weather on Saturday, Oct. 28.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a bundled up crowd wearing mostly purple and gold gathered outside of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to taste food samples, enter raffles and talk football during the third annual event. Children got their faces painted, danced to songs the DJ played and jumped in a tiger-shaped bounce house.

The sponsor to the food festival was Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill, and other participating restaurants included Swamp Monster BBQ, Jubilee Seafood, Cajun Seafood House, The Cajun Clever and Landry's Seafood House. Toward the end of the event, many booths were nearly out of food.

The LSU Greater Birmingham Alumni Chapter, which sponsored the event, had a booth where alumni could get to know each other or where people could sign up to be part of the organization.

The event benefited LSU scholarships as well as the the Sid Strong Foundation, which raises awareness and money for pediatric cancer research. The foundation honors Mountain Brook resident and well-known LSU fan Sid Ortiz, who died in 2015.