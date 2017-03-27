A realism that wows

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Rick Plasters. Hoover resident and artist Rick Plasters with a piece of his scratchboard works. × 2 of 3 Expand Plasters’ work “Tiger Eye.” × 3 of 3 Expand Plasters’ work “Tiger Eye.” Prev Next

Rick Plasters is a Hoover resident of 30 years and has a career in business communication solutions, though his background is in art and graphic design.

Recently he has begun exploring his talents through “scratch art” and in January 2017, Plasters was invited to show his work at Artists Incorporated gallery in Vestavia Hills.

The Hoover Sun sat down with Plasters to talk about his art and inspiration. Learn more about him at rickplasters.com.

Q: Could you describe what type of art you do?

A: Scratchboard refers to both a medium, and an illustrative technique using sharp knives and tools for etching into a thin layer of smooth, absorbent white kaolin clay that is evenly coated with black India ink.

Scratchboard can also be made with several layers of multicolored clay, so the pressure exerted on the instrument used determines the color that is revealed. Scratchboard can be used to yield highly detailed, precise and evenly textured artwork that is unsurpassed by many other media.

Depending on the intent of the artist, several areas may be cleared out for layering with watercolors, airbrush, ink, color pencil or acrylics. These ink and clay layers are then scraped off one by one to create different shades of color that blend into and highlight certain parts of the image. It can then be retouched with more paint as necessary. This technique can yield a very graphic image that can be quite detailed.

Q: Where does your inspiration come from?

A: I am detailed-minded and love what God has provided to me in nature as my inspiration, especially exotic animals and everyday animals like birds and pets.

Q: Is there a “dream” piece you’d like to create?

A: I love realism and all the details that nature has to offer in all types of mammals and birds. My dream piece would be a lion and lamb together.

Q: What is the greatest compliment you’ve ever received about your work?

A: I have an online presence with the Facebook community that links to my website. The frequent accolades from postings online gives me great compliments to do more. Recently, in 2016, I was recognized by the Bluff Park Art Show and was awarded a $1,000 August A. Moore Memorial Purchase Award for my scratchboard called “Total Control.” My original work hangs in their personal gallery.