Summer Photo Contest 2017

The Hoover Sun would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest.

CATEGORY 1 WINNER

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jean Ingram. Michael Drewry, 6, reels in a small prize while fishing at Lay Lake near Sylacauga.

CATEGORY 1: 1ST RUNNER-UP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Reeves Thompson. Andrew Thompson, 7, of Hoover has some Fathers Day fun on the Cahaba River.

CATEGORY 1: HONORABLE MENTION

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pattie Sitton. Jacob, David and Zack Sitton pose by a lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

CATEGORY 2 WINNER

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sheri Snow. Ryan Harvey acts as the car-washing supervisor while he reads the Hoover Sun in Hoover.

CATEGORY 2: 1ST RUNNER-UP