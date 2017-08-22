Summer Photo Contest 2017

The Hoover Sun would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest.
CATEGORY 1 WINNER
Photo courtesy of Jean Ingram.
Michael Drewry, 6, reels in a small prize while fishing at Lay Lake near Sylacauga.
CATEGORY 1: 1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Reeves Thompson.
Andrew Thompson, 7, of Hoover has some Fathers Day fun on the Cahaba River.
CATEGORY 1: HONORABLE MENTION
Photo courtesy of Pattie Sitton.
Jacob, David and Zack Sitton pose by a lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
CATEGORY 2 WINNER
Photo courtesy of Sheri Snow.
Ryan Harvey acts as the car-washing supervisor while he reads the Hoover Sun in Hoover.
CATEGORY 2: 1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Chad Lee.
Sydney Lee of Bluff Park holds up her copy of the Hoover Sun at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.