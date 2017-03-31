4th annual Turkish Food Festival April 8-9

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. The Turkish Food Festival includes traditional food, music and items for sale.

The food festival scene is thriving in Birmingham, and coming up is a two-day festival featuring homemade Turkish food that locals and visitors alike won’t want to miss.

The fourth annual Turkish Food Festival, hosted by the Istanbul Cultural Center, is April 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Istanbul Cultural Center, 2146 Centennial Drive.

In 2016, there were more than 2,000 people who attended the festival. This year’s Turkish Food Festival will be similar, with the addition of even more Turkish vendors.

“It’s an opportunity for people of Birmingham and the surrounding areas to get familiar with Turkish cuisine, Turkish traditions and food-making,” said Ozar Gafarov, one of the Turkish Food Fest organizers.

Entrance to the festival is free, with affordably priced food. There will be live Turkish music and kids’ activities.

Gafarov said the homemade Turkish main dishes include kabobs, marinated lamb cooked skewers; beef and chicken kafta, similar to meatballs but mixed with spices and onion; and shawarma, mixed meats grilled on a spit for a long time and served with sides. For dessert, he said there will be many options, including baklava, which is a popular sweet and doughy pastry soaked in honey. Turkish tea and coffee are also offered.

“In general, it’s a positive, uplifting atmosphere for a family to be visiting,” Gafarov said.

For more information about the festival, go to turkishfestal.com.