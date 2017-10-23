35-year Rotary Club member celebrates retirement

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand Asia Simone Burns John Jamison is embraced by his wife, Meg, after giving a speech at his retirement luncheon at the Hoover Country Club. × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

“It started here, at this club,” Larry Sparks said. In 1982, Hoover-area lawyer Sparks invited John Jamison to his first Rotary Club meeting, an occasion that marked the beginning of a life-long friendship. Slightly over 35 years later, Sparks shook Jamison’s hand as Jamison attended his final club meeting.

Jamison retired from the Hoover Rotary Club after 35 years of membership. His retirement, which was prompted by health issues, was celebrated with a Rotary Club luncheon at the Hoover Country Club Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon.

According to Chuck Conour, an insurance agent and Rotarian, there was a 100 percent response rate for the event. Over 40 people attended, nearly half of which were personal guests of Jamison with no formal relationship with the Rotary Club.

“Almost every invited guest who came today said ‘John is my best friend,’” Sparks said.

Jamison is a seven-time Paul Harris Fellow, an honor given to club members who have donated over $1,000 to a Rotary foundation grant. He is also recognized as a Major Donor for contributions that total over $10,000.

“[John’s] financial support is only surpassed by the energy and dedication he had for everything we did as a club,” Sparks said.

Conour presented Jamison with a plaque for “35 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the Hoover Rotary Club.” Sparks, who himself is a 36-year Rotarian and chairs the rotary scholarship committee, presented Jamison with a commemorative pen.

Jamison’s wife, Meg, was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Jamison said he was pleased with the turnout and the outpouring of support from both within and without the Rotary community.

“It’s remarkable,” he said. “I’ve got more friends than anyone I know. There are realtors, lawyers, accountants, people in the insurance industry, people in banking, just wonderful people. I think of all of them as personal friends, and they are my personal friends. It’s nice to know that you’ve got people taking care of you.”