× Expand Photo courtesy of Ellis Bledsoe. Front row, from left: Owen Ware, Simon Temple, Aiden Winzeler, Jordan Montgomery, Jayden Harris and Miles Bledsoe. Back row: Coaches Ellis Bledsoe and Cedric Montgomery.

The second-grade Lakers recently won the Hoover Parks and Recreation basketball championship. The Lakers were 7-0 in the season and also won the league’s tournament.