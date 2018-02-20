2018 Taste of Teal Gala coming to Wynfrey March 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. People look over silent auction items at the 2017 Taste of Teal Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. This year’s gala is set for March 10.

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation has scheduled its annual Taste of Teal Gala to raise money for gynecological cancer research and support of cancer patients and their caregivers for Saturday,March 10.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel at 6 p.m. and will include a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, casino games and music.

The foundation also plans to hand out four “Legacy of Laura” awards to people who are making a difference in the fight against gynecological cancer:

Corporate honoree: Kassouf & Co., a Birmingham-based accounting firm that has supported the foundation’s efforts with time and money even before the foundation officially began. The company has an employee on the foundation’s board and a few employees on the junior board.

Heath care hero: Angela Williams, a patient navigator from Fairfield who works with gynecological cancer patients at UAB Hospital and has demonstrated consistent compassion and care to hundreds of patients.

Memorial: Jennifer Shay McNamee, a Vestavia Hills woman who died of gynecological cancer at the age of 47. After she was diagnosed, she worked to raise awareness and funds for gynecological cancer.

Caregiver: Amanda Knerr, a Hoover mother whose daughter Emily was diagnosed with ovarian cancer more than eight years ago. Knerr has shown courage and composure as she cared for Emily and her two younger sisters, foundation officials said.

She also is executive director of the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which raises money for research, awareness and financial assistance to families dealing with childhood cancer.

More than 300 people attended last year’s Taste of Teal Gala, which raised more than $113,000, said Jennifer Oliver, who handles media relations for the foundation.

Tickets for this year’s gala are $125 per person. Patron tables for eight people cost $1,000, and sponsor tables start at $1,500. Tickets and tables include dinner, drinks and play money that can be used at casino tables.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to thinkoflaura.org/TasteofTeal.