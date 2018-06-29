2018 Free Friday Flicks continues in July

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Mountain Brook resident Pam Arias and her children, Grey and Santo, eat pizza while waiting for the start of the first film in the 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on June 2, 2017.

The 2018 Free Friday Flicks outdoor movie series continues at Veterans Park in July with the final three movies of the summer.

The lineup for July is:

► July 6: “Paddington 2”

► July 13: “Ferdinand”

► July 20: “Coco”

► July 27: Rain date

This year’s films began on June 1 with “The Last Jedi,” the eighth episode of the Star Wars series and were scheduled to continue every Friday night through at least July 20.

Most of the movies are rated PG for either rude humor, action, violence, thematic elements, frightening images, bullying or mild language.

Keri Lane Hontzas, the founder of the movie series and the company called Backyard Movie Parties, said this year’s events will run much like previous years.

The movie images are 30 feet wide and are shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park, off Valleydale Road.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:52 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled. Hontzas encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. There also is a playground nearby. Hontzas also encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Little Caesar’s Pizza is scheduled to have pizzas available for purchase, but people are welcome to bring their own food as well, she said.

Hontzas plans to have an inflatable bounce house for kids, face painting and a balloon twister on site as well.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMoviePartiesor on Facebook.