2017 Hoover Belles hold presentation ceremony

The Presentation Ceremony of the 2017 Hoover Belles was recently held in the grand ballroom of The Hyatt Regency - The Wynfrey Hotel. The 38 young ladies will serve as ambassadors for the city of Hoover for the next two years. These high school juniors will join the girls selected in 2016 and will each perform a minimum of 30 hours community service for local civic and charitable organizations. These two classes of Belles are providing a total of 480 service hours at the children’s summer camps at Aldridge Gardens during June alone. The Belles must be Hoover residents of good character, have an outgoing personality, be enrolled in school and maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA. This new class of Belles represents Hoover High School, Spain Park High School, Briarwood Christian School, John Carroll High School, Indian Springs School and Shades Mountain Christian School.

The 34th annual ceremony was presented by the Hoover Belle Committee, chaired by Kay Witt. Cathy Head and Vickie Griffith served as chair and co-chair of the 2017 Belle Presentation. Others serving on this committee were Jennie Alley, Cathy Connor-Fuller, Jennifer Cotney, Kim Milling, Denise Shepherd and Becky Walker. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato welcomed the many family members and friends of the honorees.

Fathers of each Belle assisted their daughters onto the rose garden gazebo and presented them with a bouquet of spring flowers. Mistress of Ceremony Haley Bagwell Scallions, a 2006 Hoover Belle and two-time second runner up in the Miss Alabama pageant, introduced the Belles. The dads and Belles then began the traditional father-daughter dance to the music of The Sonny Harris G roup, and attendees celebrated at a reception held in the ballroom filled with assorted roses, hydrangeas, lilies and ferns.

The 2017 Hoover Belles are:

Miss Callie Ann Ahearn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Vincent Ahearn; Miss Grace Annell Alspach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Thomas Alspach; Miss Madison Elizabeth Blair, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Joseph Blair; Miss Margaret Anne Boggan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Steven Boggan; Miss Alexandra Ann Brocato, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Richard Brocato; Miss Madelyn Claire Brocato, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Richard Brocato; Miss Audrey Jane Colabrese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Michael Colabrese; Miss Allie Westbrook Couch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Clarence Couch Jr.; Miss Madison Leeann Ellis, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Robert Ellis; Miss Margaret Melissa Ethridge, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. George Brian Ethridge; Miss Barbara Georganne Fickling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Nelson Fickling III; Miss Rebecca Louise Friday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald David Friday; Miss Reagan Nicole Green, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wilson Green; Miss Emily Michele Hagood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Albert Hagood; Miss Kennedy Nicole Jackson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Tschaikowsky Jackson; Miss Kimberly Lauren Jolly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrod Russell Jolly; Miss Abby Elise Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lafayette Sample Jr.; Miss Caroline Elizabeth Kendrick, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Scott Kendrick; Miss Emma Kate King, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Charles King; Miss Delaney Avery Langston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Langston; Miss Hannah Leigh Luther, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Thomas Luther; Miss Millie Christopher McMeekin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Todd McMeekin; Miss Madeline Elizabeth Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Fred Martin;

Miss Margaret Ann Payne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Truett Payne II; Miss Allison Nicole Pendleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Walter Pendleton; Miss Riley Kathryn Pirkle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erick Howell Pirkle; Miss Ansley Elizabeth Powell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Brooks Powell; Miss Katelyn Marie Ragland, daughter of Drs. Brian Duane Ragland and Marie Deguzman Ragland; Miss Noel Elizabeth Rengering, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul John Rengering; Miss Avery Leigh Scott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keri Donald Simms and Dr. Aubrey Dennis Scott; Miss Anna Camille Self, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Leonidas Self Jr.; Miss Cecilia Jean Simpson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hill Simpson Jr.; Miss Margaret Ellen Splawn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Dalton Splawn; Miss Emma Catherine Storm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Paul Storm; Miss Abigail Katherine Vandiver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard William Vandiver; Miss Morgan Grace VanLandingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrin Lee VanLandingham; Miss Lora Brook Watkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Glen Watkins; Miss Victoria Ann Yeager, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Alan Yeager.

– Submitted by Vickie Gord Griffith, Publicity Chair, Hoover Belle Committee.