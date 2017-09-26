2017 Bluff Park Art Show expected to be ‘humdinger’

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Joye Hehn hand dyes women’s clothing in the backyard of her home in Birmingham’s Crestwood community. Hehn is one of about 145 artists selected to participate in the 2017 Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7.

When Joye Hehn moved to Birmingham in the fall of 1995, one of the first things she did was visit the Bluff Park Art Show.

Ever since, she’s always had a soft spot for the show in her heart, she said. She has gone almost every year and last year was able to attend for the first time as an artist.

Hehn works in the marketing department for a financial services company by day, but in her free time she lets her creative juices flow by hand-dyeing women’s clothing.

She’s been doing it as a hobby off and on for 13 or 14 years but began doing it as a second profession six or seven years ago, she said. Her company is called Twisted Tiara, and she likes to say her clothing is fashion that is hip but not hippie.“Every year my clothing changes based on fashion trends and popular colors,” she said.

Hehn, who lives in the Crestwood community, once again was selected this year to be among the artists at the Bluff Park Art Show, which is in its 54th year. She’ll be one of about 145 artists in the show, scheduled for Oct. 7 on the grounds of the Bluff Park Community Center.

About 90 of this year’s artists are from Alabama, said Trish Hoover, an art enthusiast from Crestline who is one of the organizers for the Bluff Park Art Association. The rest come from 12 other states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee, Hoover said.

Hehn, who participates in art shows across the Southeast, said that from an artist’s perspective, the Bluff Park Art Show is a treat.

“I thought it was really fantastic,” she said. “It’s a well-run show. The caliber of artists is very high. It’s a beautiful venue. They make it easy to get everybody in and out.”

But her favorite thing about it is the shoppers.

“They’re so excited to be there. They love coming to that show,” Hehn said. “They’re just so excited and exuberant about having art in their community.”

As usual, this year’s show is slated to include a wide variety of art mediums, including fiber arts, jewelry, painting, photography, clay, woodworking, metalworking, glass, sculptures, printmaking, digital imaging and mixed media.

This year’s judge is Don Everhart, who is the lead sculptor for the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. He has created the models for more than 1,000 coins and medals, including at least six state quarters and several medals presented to world leaders. Everhart also has works in the permanent collections of The Smithsonian Institute and The British Museum.

The Bluff Park Art Association plans to give out 11 awards totaling $10,800 this year, ranging from $300 for the popular vote award to $3,500 for best in show, Hoover said.

Last year’s best in show winner — painter Sidney Carter from Powder Springs, Georgia — is scheduled to return this year.

People who come to the show should be able to find art ranging in price from $25 to $2,500, Hoover said.

“There’s something for everybody,” she said. “It’s going to be a humdinger.”

The Shades Mountain Woman’s Club once again will provide hands-on art activities for children, and high school jazz bands will provide music, Hoover said.

Due to long lines last year, there will be more food options this year, she said. Food vendors expected include Bruster’s Ice Cream, Klingler’s European Bakery and Café, Moe’s Original BBQ, Tea Time, Tip Top Grill and Urban Pops. There also will be baked goods by the women at Bluff Park United Methodist Church and boiled peanuts, Hoover said.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but the Bluff Park Art Association gets 20 percent of all sales, with proceeds going to support the arts in the greater Birmingham community.

Free parking and shuttles are available at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, the Bluff Park Village shopping center, Shades Crest Baptist Church and Shades Mountain Community Church (formerly known as Shades Mountain Independent Church).

For more information, go to bluffparkartassociation.org.