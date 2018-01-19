12th annual Riverchase art show set for Feb. 3

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Colette Scott, left, checks out the work of artist Toby Klein at the Riverchase Loves Artists art show at the Riverchase Country Club on Feb. 4, 2017.

After a strong turnout in 2017, the Riverchase Women’s Club and Riverchase Country Club are hoping for a reprise with the 2018 version of their art show.

This year’s Riverchase Loves Art show is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Riverchase Country Club.

About 50 artists are expected to show their wares, with everything from glass and wood to jewelry, oils, watercolors and textiles, show organizer Lynne Cooper said.

“We’ve got a little something for everyone really,” Cooper said.

Artists coming this year include:

► Lorraine Singh of Riverchase, who makes marbled papers, paintings and scarves

► Joy Ledvina of Vestavia Hills, who sells clothing made and dyed in Alabama

► Lindsay Donald of Riverchase, who is a photographer who specializes in wildlife

► Kirsten Roberts and Terri Crump of Mint Tulips Jewelry in Homewood

► Holly Williams and Jackie Debell, Georgia artists who make felted alpaca wool clothing and clothing accessories

► Jan Henger of Vestavia Hills, who makes rugs

► Leighann Hurst of Decatur, who makes jewelry

Each artist is handpicked and pays $200 to be in the show but gets to keep all proceeds from their sales, Cooper said.

Admission to the show costs $5 per shopper. Lunch is available for purchase at the country club.

All admission proceeds and portions of artist fees not covering show expenses go to support charities selected by the Riverchase Women’s Club, Cooper said. This past year, the club contributed to needs at Riverchase Elementary School, the Hoover Fire Department’s toy drive for children of deployed soldiers and Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, she said.

For more information, visit riverchaselovesartists.com or call the Riverchase Country Club at 988-4140.