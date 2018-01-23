Mayor's Minute

2018 has been a very cold year so far! However, our staff has been busy planning many family friendly events that are sure to warm you up and get you involved in our community.

I was very pleased with our Future Hoover meetings that we held these past few months and now we are ready to kick off our second phase of these meetings. The next four meetings will be solely focused on our new Comprehensive Master Plan. This plan will serve as a guide for continued growth and development of our community. We encourage citizens to come to these meetings so our elected officials can get your feedback about the direction and growth that you would like for us to take and how we can all work together to keep our city moving in the right direction. We need to get feedback on what areas you would like to see us remain vigilant and the ones that are not as meaningful to you. Please bring your family and friends; we want to hear from you. For more information about the Future Hoover Comprehensive Master Plan meetings, visit futurehoover.com or call 444-7500.

We are very excited about the upcoming annual Southern Voices Festival held at the Hoover Public Library. The event kick-off is Tuesday, Feb. 20 with an Opening Reception featuring Baldwin Lee. Then on Feb. 21-22, you can enjoy the music of The Roosevelts in concert. On Friday, Feb. 23, you can spend an evening with Steve Berry, and then enjoy many authors at the conference Saturday, Feb. 24. As you can see, we have an action-packed time planned and you don’t want to miss it. For more information, visit southernvoices.info or call the Library Theatre Box office at 444-7888.

As winter thaws and we look ahead to March, be sure to save the date for our annual Arbor Day Celebration at Aldridge Gardens. This event will be held on Saturday, March 3. This is always an extra special event for us, especially since Hoover has been recognized year after year as a “Tree City USA” recipient.

We are all very lucky to live in Hoover where we work hard to provide you with the best amenities and services possible. Please call our office or visit our website at hooveralabama.gov if we can help you in any way!