Mayor’s Minute

Summertime is here, which means lots of fun in the sun and time spent in the outdoors. Hoover has many beautiful parks such as Veterans Park, Moss Rock Preserve and Aldridge Gardens, just to name a few.

Our city has 35 parks, so I hope you’ll take some time over the summer to pack a picnic lunch, head to one of our parks and spend some time under a shady tree enjoying all Mother Nature has to offer.

Hoover not only has beautiful parks and residential developments but we also have many businesses that keep their properties well maintained and manicured. The Hoover Beautification Board has worked hard to put together a program that spotlights extraordinary landscaping at Hoover local businesses. Judges from outside the community select the winners and the recipients are recognized at a luncheon in August. This program is held every other year so for additional details, please visit the Hoover Beautification Board Facebook page or the city website at hooveralabama.gov.

Backyard cookouts are very popular this time of year and it’s peak time for grill fires. Roughly half of the injuries involving grills are thermal burns, so please be careful and visit the Hoover Fire Department’s Facebook page for numerous tips to keep you and your family safe.

National Night Out is an annual event held in Hoover at the Grove Shopping Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7. This program is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and send a message to criminals that our neighborhoods are fighting back. This is always a very successful event and refreshments will be provided.

Please know that as your mayor, my door is always open. I would welcome the opportunity to visit with you, your homeowners group or neighborhood garden club. Please feel free to call my office or drop by City Hall and visit or attend the City Council meetings. It’s your community, so get involved. You CAN make a difference!