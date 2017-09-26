Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

We are very proud to say that recently Niche ranked Hoover City Schools number one on their “Safest Schools in Alabama” List, and we were ranked number five in the nation. This ranking is based on student and parent rating of health and safety, area crime rates and rate for expulsion, suspension and school related arrests. This confirms another reason why Hoover is such a great place to live, work and raise a family.

The Hoover Hayride is one of our most popular events of the year and you don’t want to miss it! It will be held at Veterans Park on Valleydale, Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5–8 p.m. Admission is free, so be sure and bring your family out for a fun filled evening. We will have complimentary shuttles from Spain Park High School to the park. Be sure and dress your children or grandchildren in their favorite costumes to gather treats from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce members. We will have food trucks onsite, cotton candy, face painting, airbrush tattoos, a balloon twister and so much more. You will not want to miss it!

With Veterans Day just around the corner, we want to take this opportunity to thank all the men and women that serve or have served in our military. The city holds a weeklong celebration in honor of Veterans Day every year, with activities planned throughout the week. Our celebration will kick off at our opening reception held on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m at the Hoover Library Theatre. Please plan to come out on Sunday afternoon and join us for the reception.

For a complete listing of our events, please visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call City Hall at 444-7500.