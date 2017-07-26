Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

I hope your summer has been great. It’s hard to believe the students will be back in school soon and that football season is fast approaching. This has been an action-packed summer at City Hall and in our community. I hope you had the chance to enjoy some of the activities and events we offer our residents.

Freedom Fest was held on the 4th of July at the Hoover Met Stadium and was a tremendous success. We had a packed stadium, great entertainment and a fireworks show that was one of the best in the state! Each year this event draws an ever larger crowd, so be sure and plan on attending next summer if you missed it this year. It’s a great family, fun event and it’s free!

Right on the heels of our Freedom Fest, the Hoover Recreation Center celebrated its 25th Anniversary in July. If you are not a member of this fine facility, call 444-7777 or visit our website today. The Recreation Center is a state of the art facility and has something for all ages to enjoy.

Over the summer I unveiled a new initiative to help me and our elected leaders find out what our residents think the city needs to keep us healthy, vibrant and moving in the right direction. We are looking for citizens input on the best ways to pay for the ideas they would like to see us implement. I am calling this initiative “Future Hoover.” In the days and months ahead, there will be many opportunities to voice your opinion and get involved in the planning process.

The Hoover Library Theatre just announced its lineup for the 2017-18 season, which will begin in September with Grammy-nominated country singer Carlene Carter. This will be the 26th season and this year the performers will offer a wide variety of country, R & B, a jazz violinist and singer and more. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 15 and you can buy them online at hooverlibrary.org or call the box office at 444-7888.

We are here to assist you so please call us or visit our website at hooveralabama.gov for information about city services or upcoming events.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as your Mayor and I will continue to work hard to keep Hoover a great place to call home.