Frank Brocato

Springtime is here, and we have many exciting things planned for you.

We hope you will take some time to drop by the Hoover Art Gallery in the lobby of the Hoover Municipal Complex. The Hoover Arts Alliance has made this one of their many projects to select quality art to be displayed in our gallery. Each artist chosen displays their art for two months, giving residents plenty of time to view and enjoy it.

If you are like Frances and me, we like to do spring cleaning each year, so it’s a great time to clean out your garage and get rid of old paint, chemicals or anything else you don’t want hanging around your house.

Our annual Household Hazardous Waste Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, at the Hoover Met. You will have to prove that you are a Hoover resident, so be sure and have your driver’s license ready to show when you get there.

We will also be collecting fireworks, prescription medications and computers, as well as properly disposing of flags. Please visit our website hooveralabama.gov for a complete list of items.

One of our biggest events of the year, Celebrate Hoover Day, will be Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so be sure and save the date.

This year will be extra special because the city of Hoover will be celebrating its 50th year, so we have lots of special events and things planned for Hoover’s birthday! This family fun day is held at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road with plenty of parking.

The best part of all? It’s free! More details about the event will be in the April issue of the Mayor’s Minute or you can visit our website.

We are all very fortunate to live in a progressive and safe city with such outstanding police and fire departments. Our 911 call center handles about 190,000 calls per year, so please don’t hesitate to call day or night.

We are here to serve and protect you and your family. Please feel free to call my office if we can be of assistance to you.

Best,