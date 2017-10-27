Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

We were thrilled that 24/7 Wall St. ranked Hoover as No. 17 among the best places to live in the United States and that Hoover was the only city in Alabama that made the list.

We are very proud of all the state-of-the-art facilities and services we offer our residents.

We kicked off our Future Hoover meetings in October. The main goal of this effort is to encourage citizens to provide feedback on where the community stands now and to look ahead to where the city aspires to go in the future.

Several town hall-style meetings will be held in November in neighborhoods across Hoover to begin conversations among city leaders and the people we serve.

Future Hoover is a great conduit for conversations between you and your elected officials about what you and your family would like to see offered and funding those dreams and plans. For more information please visit the website at futurehoover.com.

It’s hard to believe the holidays are right around the corner! We are very excited about the abundance of activities in Hoover in November and December.

If you are planning to have a holiday party, please remember the fantastic new Finley Center or the gorgeous Aldridge Gardens. Both venues are gems in our city, and either would be a great place for your company or family party.

Caterers are available at both sites, so all you have to do is book your party and they’ll take care of the rest. To book the Finley Center call guest services at 739-7364, and for Aldridge Gardens, call Amanda Baker at 682-8019 Ext. 103.

Save the date for the Aldridge Gardens Holiday Greenery Sale, which will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at Aldridge Gardens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pick up your fresh holiday greenery.

Another date you want to be sure and save is our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5-7 p.m. This is a great family outing so be sure and bring your children and grandchildren out to see Santa!

As you can see, we have a lot of activities going on in Hoover, and 2018 promises to be another fun and action packed year.

Please take time to get involved in your community and take advantage of what we have to offer. Your elected officials and city employees are here to serve you, so be sure and visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call 444-7500.

We are happy to serve the people of Hoover, and I am honored to be your mayor. We want to wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving and holiday season!

Sincerely,