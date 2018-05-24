Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Frank Brocato

I am thrilled that our economic developer Greg Knighton has been meeting with developers, commercial property owners and businesses on behalf of Hoover’s economic development efforts. We are working to diversify our economy. By virtue of its quality of life and educated workforce, Hoover has the ability to grow, attract and retain well-paying jobs in high-growth industry sectors — particularly those that create STEM-related jobs.

We have recently appointed an Industrial Development Board that is comprised of Hoover residents that are key leaders from diverse industry sectors in the metro area. Among other things, the board members will use their experience to help the city develop business opportunities as well as identify suitable real estate locations.

This summer we are going to present the new comprehensive plan, which is a guide for the city’s development over the next 20 years. The plan will cover Hoover’s built, natural and social environments and address our position in the metro area. This plan aims at preserving neighborhood character, development strategies for remaining undeveloped areas and redevelopment efforts along some of Hoover’s older commercial corridors. Our City Planner Mac Martin is working diligently on this project.

Having more walkable communities where people live, work, play and shop will be a critical component to retaining and attracting industries that are important to our economic development efforts. We want to make sure our community offers the attributes that highly skilled workers desire in their communities.

Hoover is a very diverse community. Even as exciting new residential areas come online, one can drive through our older, established neighborhoods and find them being infused with remodeling projects, new landscaping and other projects.

Hoover is home to almost 90,000 people and we stress the importance of quality of life. We work hard to offer our residents the very best living experience a community can offer. We have many activities and events going on in our city this summer. Please be sure to visit our website for a complete list of events at hooveralabama.gov or call 444-7500.

Remember, your elected officials and city staff are here to serve you so please don’t hesitate to contact our office.