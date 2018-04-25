Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Frank Brocato

I am very excited that the universally designed inclusive playground and splash pad at the Hoover Met Complex is targeted to open at the end of 2018. This is going to be a regional, state-of-the-art destination playground that will be enjoyed by many residents or those just visiting our city.

Congratulations to all our upcoming graduates! May is a very exciting time in the lives of our students as they embark on their next chapter of life, whether pursuing college or employment, and I want to wish them continued success in their future endeavors.

We are looking forward to the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club. This tournament brings the legends of golf to our community each year and will be held May 16–20. For ticket information, you can visit regionstradition.com or 1-877-332-7804.

Another big event is the SEC Baseball Tournament. The top baseball teams from the Western and Eastern Divisions will meet at the Hoover Met to determine the champions of the Southeastern Conference. The games draw over 125,000 fans to Hoover during the weeklong competition. This year, the tournament will be played May 22–27. For ticket information you can visit secticketoffice.com or call 1-877-332-7804.

Also, another fun event coming to the Hoover Met is the Hot Rod Power Tour on June 11th. This promises to be a fun-filled day, so come see car enthusiasts from all over the world show off their custom car creations. This is a free event and you’ll be sorry if you miss it!

I want to encourage you over the summer to take a little free time and visit one of our parks or get involved in our summer reading program at the library. Friday Night Flicks will be starting at Veterans Park on Friday, June 1 at dusk. Grab a blanket, your family and friends and head over to watch a movie while relaxing in the park. Another jewel to visit in Hoover is the beautiful Aldridge Gardens, which is located on Lorna Road. This is a gorgeous and serene place that is free to visit. Aldridge Gardens is a great place to enjoy a leisurely afternoon picnic, walk the shady trails or just sit by the lake and read a book.

If you need additional information, visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call 444-7500.