Mayor’s Minute

We hope you had a great summer and enjoyed spending some extra time with family. Now that school is back in session and football season is here, please be sure to save the dates for many of our upcoming events.

Taste of Hoover will be 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Aldridge Gardens. Another favorite is the Pig Iron BBQ, and it’s Oct. 19 at the Hoover Met RV Park, followed by the Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., at Veterans Park on Valleydale. All details about these events and a detailed listing of other events are located on our website at hooveralabama.gov or you can call City Hall at 444-7500.

The Hoover Beautification Board recently held a luncheon to commend businesses and non-residential properties for the most beautiful landscaping. This program is held every two years. The properties are judged on first impressions, creative design, plant selection, plant maintenance and maintenance of retaining walls, walkways and pavement. Bonus points are given for properties that have the “wow factor. Here are the various categories and their winners.

► Mayor’s Award/Top Award: Waynes

► Tree Conservation Award: Hoover Fire Station #3

► Professional Offices: St. Vincent’s 119

► Financial Institutions: Iberia Bank

► Churches: Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles

► Hotels and Motels: Hampton Inn & Suites – Hoover

► Single-Tenant Businesses: Hoover Randle House & Gardens

► Restaurants: Superior Grill

► Shopping Mall, Shopping Strip, Mixed Use Centers: Promenade Hoover

► Large Office Complexes: Chase Corporate Center

► Fire Stations: Hoover Fire Station #2

► Educational Facilities: Riverchase Elementary School

► Other: Somerby at St. Vincent’s One Nineteen

► Honor Roll Winners: Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Thomas E. Bradley Fire Station #4 & Danberry at Inverness

Thank you to these winners for keeping Hoover beautiful.

I hope you will take a little free time this fall to brush up or learn CPR. The Hoover Fire Department offers American Heart Association CPR Certification classes for the general public during the first, second and third Saturdays of each month. The classes are at Hoover Fire Station 7, located at 100 Inverness Parkway, and the fee is $15. For more information, contact the Hoover Fire Department.

We want to hear from our residents so be sure you visit our website, hooveralabama.gov, and download the My Hoover Connect app on your mobile device. This app will make it possible to report an issue, ask a question or leave a comment. You can also call our My Hoover Connect number at 739-7311. We want to make it as easy as possible for you to get state-of-the-art services and amenities. Your elected leaders are here for you and we want to continue “Building Community Together.”