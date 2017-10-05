YMCA of Greater Birmingham to host health, fitness fairs Friday

× Expand Image courtesy of YMCA of Greater Birmingham YMCA health fair 2017 The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hosting health and fitness fairs at all of its branches on Oct. 6, 2017.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is holding a health and fitness fair this Friday at all of its Birmingham area branches, including the ones in western Hoover and Greystone.

Most branches will offer free health screenings, pediatric dental care, flu shots, free personal training sessions and chair massages, according to a YMCA news release.

At the western Hoover branch at the intersection of Alabama 150 and South Shades Crest Road, the Trak Shak will provide free foot impressions for people to gain insight into the pressure on their feet when they exercise.

“Knowing your foot type is useful for knowing which type of footwear will provide the best support and balance during fitness,”said Cindy Reams, the membership director and fitness instructor at the YMCA in western Hoover. “These impressions help clue you in on whether you have normal, flat or high-arched feet as well.”

The YMCA in Greystone will also have a pharmacist and nutritionist on hand to answer questions.

The health and fitness fairs at the western Hoover and Greystone branches both are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon. For details about offerings and times at other branches, go to ymcabham.org/health-fair.