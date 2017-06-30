YMCA announces new CEO

× Expand The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced Dan Pile is the new President and CEO over its 10 branch locations, YMCA Camp Cosby and Hargis Retreat.

Pile joins the Birmingham association from Atlanta, where he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and was responsible for operations and mission based and socially responsible programs. He has served as a YMCA professional for more than 36 years.

Pile has created four community YMCAs “without walls” by developing multiple partnerships in communities, as well as two additional full-service Y facilities.

After attending the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Pile pioneered new Y programs in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and led the Ashford Dunwoody and Buckhead Y’s community development efforts. He began programs in Roswell in 1985, and 10 years later, the YMCA in Roswell and Alpharetta served more than 8,000 youth at 26 locations with more than 300 volunteers and a $2 million budget. The North Fulton YMCA was the largest non-facility YMCA in the nation.

In 1990 Pile and volunteers developed a stewardship program leading to a 35-acre land donation from H. Ross Perot of Dallas, Texas. More than $4 million was raised, and a public-private partnership with the city of Alpharetta was developed. This partnership joined YMCA resources with proceeds from a bond referendum that funded the development of the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA. Today, the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta YMCA is the largest YMCA in metro Atlanta. Pile developed an additional public-private partnership with the city of Canton, Georgia.

Pile said he looks forward to moving to Birmingham.

“Birmingham is one of the friendliest, warm and embracing cities my wife and I have visited, and that says a lot about the culture and the people,” Pile said.

“The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is, in many ways, still the best kept secret in the area. The Y has a long-standing history of openness and inclusiveness, the place that brings all generations together, a place to belong, to call home. The Y is an integral part of the growth of Birmingham.”

Pile is married to Jennie Perryman, and together they have three adult children and three grandchildren. He is a member of the Cherry Log Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), served as the chairman of the Roswell Housing Authority and led numerous other civic leadership organizations and is a long-standing Rotarian. He spends much of his free time fly fishing in various streams throughout North America.

