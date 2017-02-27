Woman charged with stealing from 81-year-old booked into Shelby County Jail

A woman charged with using an 81-year-old Hoover woman's credit card information to make nearly $1,800 in purchases was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday, Feb. 24, according to jail records.

Hoover police first posted about Sheneika Lavonne Nevels on the department's Facebook page on Feb. 22. Police asked for help locating Nevels, who previously worked for a company that provides home care for senior citizens in September 2016, said Hoover police Officer Brian Hale.

She took credit card information from an 81-year-old woman who serves as the caregiver for her spouse with dementia, Hale said.

Since she obtained the credit card information, Nevels reportedly used it at stores to make $1,793 in purchases. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail for felony identity theft, on a $15,000 bond.