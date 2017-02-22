Woman wanted on felony identity theft charge

Hoover Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who is wanted on a felony identity theft charge.

Sheneika Lavonne Nevels was working for a company that provides home care for senior citizens in September 2016, said Hoover Police Officer Brian Hale, and took credit card information from an 81-year-old victim. The victim stays at home as the caregiver for a spouse with dementia.

Since she obtained the credit card information, Nevels has reportedly used it at stores to make $1,792.72 in purchases. She is wanted in Shelby County for felony identity theft, on a $15,000 bond. It is also possible she is wanted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and by Vestavia Hills Police Department for failure to appear in court, Hale said.

“Here’s another sad case where a criminal preys on some of the most innocent in our society, senior citizens,” Hale said. “The victim is 81 years old and is the caregiver of a spouse with dementia. Stealing is wrong and against the law. Stealing from senior citizens is, for lack of a better word, disgusting. HPD wants to hold this criminal accountable, and we need the public’s help to do that.”

Nevels is 5-foot-3, 260 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and previous addresses in Birmingham and Bessemer.

Anyone with information about where Nevels might be or anything about the case can contact Hoover Detective Ed Leach at 739-6071. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 254-7777 or on the Hoover PD website.