Woman killed in Hoover wreck Sunday was 86-year-old Greystone resident

The woman killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hugh Daniel Drive Sunday afternoon today was identified by authorities as 86-year-old Mary Frances Abbott of Hoover.

Abbott lived in the North Lake at Greystone community, which is off Hugh Daniel Drive near Dunnavant Valley Road, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. She was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra when it left Hugh Daniel Drive between North Lake Drive and Farmhouse Way and struck a tree about 1:50 p.m., Czeskleba said.

Abbott was pronounced dead on the scene, he said. Hoover police traffic crash investigators still are trying to determine what caused the wreck. Her identity was not released until her family could be notified.