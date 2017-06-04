Woman dies in vehicle crash on Hugh Daniel Drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police vehicle

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Hugh Daniel Drive this afternoon, Hoover police said.

The woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra went it left Hugh Daniel Drive between North Lake Drive and Farmhouse Way and struck a tree about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

The woman, whose identity was being withheld until her family could be notified, was pronounced dead on the scene, Czeskleba said. Hoover police traffic crash investigators were on the scene this afternoon, trying to reconstruct the accident and determine its cause, he said.