Woman arrested, found with multiple fake IDs, credit cards in possession

Hoover police have arrested a woman who reportedly had six fake drivers’ licenses in her possession, according to a release from Hoover Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Jaime Lynn Moore of Torrington, Connecticut, was charged with first degree theft of property, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forged instrument.

Employees at the PNC Bank on Montgomery Highway reportedly became suspicious of Moore when she was trying to get a debit card, according to the release. When police arrived, Moore tried to flee and was caught by police outside of the bank, the release said.

Police found four counterfeit Georgia licenses, two counterfeit Florida licenses and seven fake Capitol One credit cards in her possession, and officers reportedly learned she made a $4,700 withdrawal using one of the stolen identities at another PNC Bank branch on John Hawkins Parkway.

Moore’s bond was set at $15,000 each for the stolen identities and forged instrument charges, and no bond was set for the property theft charge. There may be additional charges, according to the release.