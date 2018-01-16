Hoover schools to remain closed Wednesday due to icy roads

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service NWS winter advisory 1-16-17 6-14pm

Hoover City Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to icy roads, but most facilities operated by the city of Hoover plan to resume operation at 9 a.m., officials said.

After-school and evening activities for students in Hoover City Schools also have been canceled for Wednesday, and school offices will be closed as well.

The National Weather Service tonight said the chance of snow could continue in central Alabama until 6 a.m. Wednesday, and snow melting on roads and refreezing could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

A few roads in Hoover were closed Tuesday night, including Hugh Daniel Drive in the Greystone area and several streets in the Bluff Park area, city spokeswoman Lori Salter-Schommer said. "Hopefully people will stay home unless they have an emergency," she said.

All facilities operated by the city were closed to the public Tuesday, but city officials plan to reopen most of them at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Salter-Schommer said. One exception is Aldridge Gardens, which is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, she said.

City Administrator Allan Rice in an email encouraged all city employees to use caution and judgment when determining if it is safe to travel. Because some school systems will be closed or have delayed openings Wednesday, city supervisors will work to accommodate employees who might be further delayed due to child care issues, Rice wrote.

If conditions change overnight, information regarding city facilities could be updated, Rice wrote.

Some private schools in the area that also are closing Wednesday include Briarwood Christian School (both campuses) and John Carroll Catholic High School. Officials from other private schools that serve students from Hoover and that are closing Wednesday can contact Jon Anderson at 240-6690 or janderson@starnespublishing.com to be included in this post.

This post was updated at 8:51 p.m. with information about facilities operated by the city of Hoover.