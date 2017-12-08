Hoover City Schools closed all day Friday due to winter weather

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service winter weather map 12-8-17 8:53 am

All Hoover public schools will be closed all day today due to the winter weather hitting the area, school officials announced this morning.

In addition, all after-school and extra-curricular activities for Hoover City Schools have been cancelled or postponed at least through noon on Saturday, school officials said.

Public schools also are closing for the day in other school districts, including Homewood, Jefferson County, Mountain Brook, Shelby County and Vestavia Hills.

The National Weather Service said central Alabama is under a winter storm warning. Some portions the area, including Jefferson and Shelby counties, could get up to 5 inches of snow accumulation, the weather service said.

Rain or a rain/snow mix is expected throughout the day, and temperatures are set to drop once heavier precipitation starts.

Santek was still picking up garbage in Hoover at 9 a.m.

To stay up to date on the weather, go to weather.gov/bmx.

× Beautiful snowy morning at Greystone! pic.twitter.com/RpDcvnLp9V — Greystone Elementary (@greystoneelem) December 8, 2017

Bluff Park's Kerry Leasure was reporting nearly 3 inches of snow already at her home along Shades Crest Road as of 8:54 a.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kerry Leasure Bluff Park snow 12-8-17 8:54 am Bluff Park's Kerry Leasure was reporting nearly 3 inches of snow already at her home along Shades Crest Road in Hoover, Alabama, as of 8:54 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

× Make sure to use proper form! Make a “T”-Say Hello-Point-Step-Throw! Enjoy the snow day Bluff Park & tweet us your pics! @BluffParkElem #mrhundleyinshorts pic.twitter.com/pUH6YUOt56 — Bluff Park PE (@BluffParkPE) December 8, 2017

This post has been updated several times with new information about the weather and pictures from different parts of Hoover.