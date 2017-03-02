Waitr debuts in Hoover today

Waitr, the on-demand food delivery service app, is making its Birmingham-area debut in Hoover today. Hoover is Waitr’s second entry into Alabama, the first being Tuscaloosa.

Hoover Waitr City Manager Tyler Williams said the on-demand service will change the landscape of food delivery in the city. Currently, Waitr has over 1,600 restaurant partners and hundreds of thousands of users in 18 cities across four states.

"We’ve seen the change in Tuscaloosa," Williams said. "In fact, the success there had customers asking us to bring the service to the Birmingham area. Once someone tries Waitr, they’ll realize there’s nothing else like it in Hoover – or anywhere else.”

Waitr is an online restaurant technology platform designed to connect local restaurants to hungry consumers. Their mission is to develop the local food culture for communities across the U.S. by expanding the reach of local restaurant menus. The app is available online and on iPhone and Android devices.

So far, dozens of Hoover restaurants, including Jim ‘N Nick's Bar-B-Q, Organic Harvest, Mugshots Grill & Bar, Customs Café and O Sushi have signed on. More are to be added in the upcoming weeks.

Williams is originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, the city where Waitr was founded in 2015.

Williams said Waitr received widespread acclaim for its distinct technology yielding fast door-to-door deliveries, along with favorable pricing. It is the only app to include full-color photography of every menu item from all participating Hoover restaurants, he said.

“Having photos of all menu options is a big benefit,” Chris Meaux, the company’s founder, said. “It gives our customers confidence that their meal will be exactly what they want.

Menu prices are the same on the app as they are at the restaurants. Meaux said the delivery charge is a flat fee of $5, “whether you order one small item or are feeding a party of 20.” Unlike some competitors, he said Waitr’s service includes door-to-door delivery.

To use Waitr, an account must be created. After an account is created, choose a restaurant, browse the fully-customizable menu, select items and tap to submit the order. All payments happen with a credit card.

In addition to delivery, diners can use Waitr for carryout by simply putting their order in and arriving at the restaurant of choice to pick it up. Ordering is also now available via the Web at www.waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently hiring in Hoover. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a- driver.