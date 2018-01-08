Virginia company wants to build senior living community for 212 people in Riverchase

× Expand Rendering provided by city of Hoover. The Crossings at Hoover rendering A Virginia-based company called Smith/Packett wants to develop a senior living community for 212 people in Riverchase along Parkway Lake Drive between U.S. 31 and Parkway River Drive.

A Virginia company wants to build a senior living community for 212 people in Riverchase and is asking permission from the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight.

The proposed community, to be called The Crossings at Hoover, would be along Parkway Lake Drive between U.S. 31 and Parkway River Drive and would contain 83 independent living units and 129 assisted living and memory care beds, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

Plans show four-story buildings for the independent living units and assisted living facility and a one-story building for the memory care beds.

The property is currently owned by S&K Investments, but a company called Smith/Packett, based in the Roanoke, Virginia, area, wants to develop the senior community.

Smith/Packett, founded in 1982, has developed or acquired more than 150 senior health and housing facilities with an aggregate value in excess of $1.5 billion, according to the company’s website.

Over the past four years, the company has managed more than $100 million annually in new construction, senior housing and related health care projects, the website says. In that timeframe, Smith/Packett has developed 43 senior living facilities with an aggregate value of $412 million.

So far, the company has developed properties in Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the website says.

The property in Riverchase is zoned for planned industrial use and thus would require “conditional use” approval for a senior living community.

A representative for Smith/Packett is expected to be at the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meeting tonight to provide details about the company’s plans. If the Planning and Zoning Commission gives its approval, the matter then moves to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

In other business tonight, the Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider:

Preliminary plans for 79 residential lots in phase two of the Flemming Farms subdivision in Trace Crossings.

Final plans for Stadium Trace Village Plat No. 1, creating three commercial lots out of two existing lots and additional acreage for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center planned along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

A request to allow beer and wine to be sold in the convenience store inside the Hampton Inn and Suites at 4520 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 144.

The planning commission originally was scheduled to consider changes in sidewalk regulations tonight but has delayed consideration of that issue until the Feb. 12 meeting. Additionally, a request by Signature Homes for final approval for 46 residential lots in Phase 2A of the Lake Wilborn subdivision also has been delayed until Feb. 12.

Also, Blackridge Partners has withdrawn is request to amend the Blackridge development plan to exempt certain structures on Blackridge Lake from some building and zoning regulations and to modify the road plan.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight in a small conference room behind the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers and an action meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Both meetings are open to the public, but there is much less space in the conference room.