U.S. Sen. Doug Jones to hold town hall meeting in Hoover Saturday

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, is holding a town hall meeting this Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the banquet room at the stadium at 100 Ben Chapman Drive. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Jones said in a news release that he wants to hear from constituents about what senators can do to make Alabama and America an even better place to call home.

Jones became the first Democrat from Alabama to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years when he defeated Republican Roy Moore in a Decemeber 2017 special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat.

Jones serves on the U.S. Senate committees for: banking, housing and urban affairs; health, education, labor and pensions; homeland security and governmental affairs; and aging.