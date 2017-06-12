Two-thirds of survey respondents disapprove of council decision on Trace Crossings zoning amendment

× Expand Map provided by Signature Homes. Trace Crossings 6-5-17 zoning amendment The Hoover City Council on Monday, June 5, approved an amendment to the Trace Crossings development plan that, among other things, zones 58 acres along Stadium Trace Parkway (shown here as Parcel 4 in yellow) for 100 single-family houses. Parcel 10 (shown in peach) would be a 14-acre commercial village center with 74 single-family detached homes on land closest to Chestnut Trace and commercial development along Stadium Trace Parkway. Parcel 6 (shown in pink) would be 10 acres of commercial property.

Two-thirds of the respondents to a Hoover Sun survey disapproved of last week’s decision by the Hoover City Council to approve an extensive amendment to the Trace Crossings development plan.

As of the morning of June 12, 169 people had responded to the survey, which was put up Tuesday, June 6 — the day after the vote. Of those 169 respondents, 114 (67 percent) said the council made the wrong call, while 44 people (26 percent) agreed with the council’s decision. Eleven people (7 percent) were unsure.

Eighty-seven people thought the council should have delayed the decision until the city completes a comprehensive master plan, while 40 people thought the council should have outright denied the amendment to Trace Crossings’ plan.

Of those who felt the council made the wrong call, 100 people said city officials need to find a solution to traffic problems in Trace Crossings before more development is approved. Eighty people said they don’t want to see a hotel built in Trace Crossings, and 74 people said Hoover doesn’t need more children coming into schools until plans for more schools are complete.

Forty-four people said the city doesn’t need to annex more land for residential development in Hoover, and 21 said there is no need to increase general commercial development in Trace Crossings and that the land should stay zoned for industrial use.

Several people said the plan should not have been approved for all of the above reasons.

Here are some of the other comments people gave for disapproving of the plan:

“Need additional restrictions on retail development. As an example, small village-type and family-oriented shops would be fine. Shops that are overly commercialized or unattractive in appearance or those that are not family-oriented are not desirable, and lack of restrictions indicate a level of irresponsibility on part of zoning board and City Council.”

“Trace Crossings development needs central green area like The Preserve. No problem with little shops like Edgewood. Families could walk to eat or (visit an) ice cream shop. And events could be held outdoors.”

“Huge open areas are already unused and should be developed prior to clearing more land.”

“This was an unconscionable decision by the council with absolutely NO thought as to the impact on the Trace Crossings area.”

“Any additions to the Jefferson County sewer system are going to hurt current residents. After even the slightest rain, the sewer smell as you drive down Stadium Trace is disgusting. This may be a county problem, but the City Counsel approving thousands of additional commodes dumping into this same sewer system is a dereliction of their duty to current residents.”

“Was a rush to judgment when traffic and other problems admittedly had not been resolved.”

“Ignores and exceeds density limits, and overcrowds the Trace Crossings area.”

“Until there are plans on what to do about the current AND future traffic problems that we already have, and the future problem that will result with additional development, nothing should be planned.”

“Once again, a government entity has put the cart before the horse. The current infrastructure problems should be solved and completed prior to adding to the problem. Just as I said at the council meeting, ‘Proper planning prevents poor performance.’”

“Traffic is of major concern in the Trace Crossings area. Only two ways in and out. There need to be other options. Hoover officials do not need to be so greedy and slow down all of the development. Wait until there is a master plan.”

“This is a neighborhood, not an extension of John Hawkins Parkway. Commercial development has no place this deep inside a neighborhood. I am also strongly against the new sports complex.”

“Trace Crossings traffic should have been resolved first, AND a hotel absolutely doesn't belong in the residential area. The Mayor and majority of the City Council sold out their constituents.”

“Two-fold...first is traffic, and second is don't want hotel in area, especially near elementary school and in plain view of people's back decks.”

“Plenty of space for hotels on (Alabama) 150.

“Don't need more children in the schools. Don't need more traffic or hotels. Utilize empty spaces such as the old Winn Dixie on 150. Stop the building!”

“My main concern is not for Trace Crossings traffic, which has fairly well-developed roads to handle it. My main concern is for nearby South Shades Crest Road traffic. Connecting Stadium Trace to (Shelby County) 52 (via Elvira Road) would help alleviate South Shades Crest traffic, and I am not aware of any plans to do this. I am fully supportive of businesses on Stadium Trace.”

Supporters of the Trace Crossings amendment

Of those who thought the council made the right call, 41 said the previous plan for industrial uses of land in Trace Crossings was wrong. They believed commercial and residential uses are more fitting.

Twenty-six people said they liked the rezoning plan because it included donations of park property, including three miles of parkland along the Cahaba River. Twenty-five people said they liked that the zoning plan helps the city get the layout it needs for the new sports complex and new access roads to Hoover High School.

Eighteen people said a hotel is needed next to the new Finley Center and sports complex, and two people said U.S. Steel should be able to do whatever it wants with the land it owns without government interference.

One person said he or she looks forward to having unique shops and cafes, and another said this was a comprehensive look at the entire area and a plan that best fits the needs of the entire city.

Other comments

Here are some other comments people shared about the amendment to the Trace Crossings development plan:

“What is the hurry to make a decision? What happened to the comprehensive master plan? What about the impact on wildlife? There are so many issues.”

“Residents’ wishes were not taken into consideration at all. It was all just window dressing.”

“Maybe they should have done this survey BEFORE they voted.”

“Progress is good for the city, despite the Chestnut crowd’s overwhelming complaints. I too live in Trace Crossings and am excited about what is to come.”

"There is no need for commercial development in Trace Crossings. There is already an empty shopping center at the corner of Interstate 459 and (Alabama) 150. Plus, there are a number of empty spots and outparcels at The Grove, all of which are within less than two miles of Trace Crossings. This is, pure and simple, a profit motive by USX and a sales tax grab by the city of Hoover. You should consider those of us who actually live in Trace Crossings and have to drive an already overcrowded Stadium Trace Parkway.”

“We need another recession to stop this foolishness.”

“The developers are only interested in making money. In reality, they really don't care about how harmful commercial development on Stadium Trace Parkway will affect the residents.”

“Making piece-meal zoning changes seems counterproductive while working on a master plan.”

“I live in Trace Crossings. Traffic TODAY is awful at numerous times of the day. The land at the end of Stadium Trace was already zoned for and approved by the city for these thousands of new homes to be built in this area. The previous City Council knew that when they, with little if any input by the community nor thought for the Trace Crossings residents, approved the $80 (million) sports complex. The city should have addressed the increasing traffic for homes that were already approved to be built BEFORE they moved forward and approved the sports complex. As Mr. (Councilman Mike) Shaw said at the zoning meeting, the land across from the Met was not on anyone's radar until the sports complex was approved, now making this land prime real estate. It is unfortunate that the previous City Council did not take this amount of time and input from the Trace Crossings community before they pushed through that sports complex which now has left this City Council and we the residents of Trace Crossings with numerous problems that impact our quality of life. The amendment to the Trace Crossings PUD will not add more homes to the Hoover City Schools system, only moving those already approved homes into the Trace Crossings development.”

“The city is in total denial if they think the traffic will not be intolerable. It's already a huge mess every morning during rush hour and school traffic. If the traffic and the school issues are not resolved, property value will eventually decrease like it did in Greystone and off (U.S.) 280.”

"I for one am tired of everything the council considers is for visitors to Hoover not the residents who have to put up with the consequences of these decisions. More traffic, more crime, more congestion. City officials are more concerned with the wants of business and visitors than the people who live here, pay taxes, and hate what Hoover is becoming.”

“(Alabama) 150 traffic also needs to be considered.”

“Traffic has become a nightmare.”

“While I appreciate the efforts by all stakeholders to compromise, we missed a golden opportunity to do the right thing right. We should have waited until a master plan was developed and the infrastructure put in place to maximize future development. This is ready, fire, aim.”

“While there could be potential for this to make Trace Crossings a more desirable place to live, looking around at all the vacant commercial spaces leaves one to assume that this will only junk up land that could be left alone until an actual plan/need for development of this commercial space is a justifiable need for Hoover.”

“A connection from Stadium Trace Parkway to Morgan Rd(Shelby County 52) is badly needed. Some do not want it, but South Shades Crest Road badly needs help.”

“We need a traffic plan and restrictions on retail development.”

“We desperately need the new exit ramp for (Interstate) 459 at Ross Bridge that would tie in to Brock's Gap. It takes me 10 minutes to get from Trace Crossings to 459 as is.”

“Keep Trace Crossings and the city of Hoover a quality city to live in. The city does not have the infrastructure in place to keep growing at the rate that is being considered. Major infrastructure changes must be addressed immediately. Please Keep Hoover a wonderful city in which to live. It’s a very special place to live. Let’s keep it that way.”

“The City Council should listen to the residents who live in the area and are invested in our city.”

“City of Hoover needs a master plan. There are pockets of overdevelopment. No street/traffic plan. No central city. Need more green space or Hoover will be just another overdeveloped city. Happy my children are no longer at Hoover High School. Too large now, but the schools are why we purchased here. Not so much anymore.”

"It was the right move to fix a non-conforming zoning. The silent majority do not spend time on these matters, and the only people that are heard are the few (that) I do not believe represent the larger majority.”

“Very sad day.”

“Leave commercial development to the “Alabama) 150 corridor.”

“I'm not categorically opposed to any commercial development along Stadium Trace. I believe the right kind of commercial development, designed and built according to certain specifications, would greatly enhance the community. But something like a hotel needs to be kept along the (Alabama) 150 corridor.”

“There are too many empty retail places on (Alabama) 150 already and plenty of hotels. There don't need to be any added to Stadium Trace. People that are in town for the Finley Center have plenty of options for hotels, food, etc on highway 150 … Traffic on Stadium Trace and Brock’s Gap will not be a disaster.”

“Allowing to build hotel in Trace Crossings will a very big mistake in long run. It will bring lot of serious issues as times goes, and those will be difficult to tackle with permission given because those issues will be/are within regulations.”

“I don't think the full effect has been evaluated or has been explained regarding these developments. Traffic is already an issue, and there are a multitude of hotels/motels available within minutes of Trace Crossings.”

"If the city wants one or more hotels in proximity to the Finley Center, they need to be positioned up by the center and/or at least on the Finley side of Stadium Trace Parkway.”

“There was no need to rush this. Get the full plan in place for traffic and schools before approving. Not against development and progress, just need to have a plan.”

“It appears that U.S. Steel got their money’s worth with campaign contributions.”

“Having a hotel this close to three different schools is not a smart idea. You have no idea who is staying in those hotels or why they are there, and you are giving close proximity access to hundreds of children. Besides, there are a number of hotels on (Alabama) 150 that are not even close to being at capacity, so why would we add more empty rooms to that list?”

“I personally am not opposed to the development, but I think the city needs to formulate an aggressive public relations/information dissemination plan and begin it quickly. I think the biggest concern with residents is that the council seems to be taking an "approve the zoning first, worry about traffic second" approach. While the new development could be beneficial, it should not come at the cost of our infrastructure in the area. The infrastructure is stressed as it is without any additional impact on the area. The approach needs to be a big-picture plan that simultaneously addresses the economic needs of the city as well as the infrastructure needs of the area affected. The council may be doing this, but they need to communicate how they are incorporating infrastructure impact into their decision-making process.”

“Our infrastructure is not keeping up or even being considered when the city expands and adds homes.”

“Do not need proposed changes in the neighborhood. Needs to stay a residential area, not industrial or commercial. Hoover and Trace Crossings have a good reputation now, but it is not going to remain this way with commercial emphasis on this land. The Hoover Met was fine, but now it is becoming the downfall of this neighborhood. There are enough commercial areas along (Alabama) 150 to not have to do this. Without the Met, this would not have happened. Stop thinking about visitors to the Met and instead think about the homeowners in Hoover and Trace Crossings! Hoover will be getting a hospital. I just don't see how it cannot be approved when next applied for. Property in Trace Crossings would be good for that and for MD offices.”

“It is always a good idea to get land in the middle of a subdivision area changed from industrial. Of course, this should have been done when the whole area was zoned, but you can't go back and do that now.”

“The lack of comprehensive planning is irresponsible and sadly reminiscent of previous administrations. I do appreciate the increase in transparency, and I understand the importance of the Finley Center succeeding, but neither negates the lack of thoughtful, diligent planning. A master plan for Trace Crossings is not a master plan for the city of Hoover; and without a plan for the traffic and school issues arising from this matter, this isn't truly a master plan for Trace Crossings. Until we are willing to fit all of the pieces together on the front end, we will be forever searching for the missing pieces on the back end.”

“Why would anyone think it is a good idea to put a hotel in the middle of a neighborhood with three schools? Unbelievable!”

“While I agree with the plan, I also realize that new construction in cities prevents renovation. When weighing the decision to renovate or purchase, new people usually buy new because a major renovation prices their house out of market value. This causes homes and yards to look like they're in decline and older neighborhoods tend to lose value. In turn, the overall property value of the city has a ceiling, and the schools will eventually suffer as well.”

“The infrastructure in Hoover is not currently in a state to support the amount of growth that the metro has experienced. This has most directly impacted our schools and traffic. We cannot continue to add households and not address the issues with schools! The problems are not in our future; they are now, and continuing to add homes just exacerbates the problem.”

“Two concerns: I hope the additional road/roads will be top priority since this is already a problem that has not been addressed (be there in the mornings to see the congestion trying to get to the schools) I hope all the new development will have more than adequate sewer lines considering the sewer problems from the past in the older section of Trace Crossings.”

“The main road is not designed for heavy traffic flow in and out. There are young children that walk to a school, and introducing heavy traffic along with the volume of people that would be coming to commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels would just be asking for trouble. The roads would have to be expanded, meaning trees would have to be removed. This would remove the charm of the neighborhood, therefore reducing home values.”

“Schools may be crowded, but most of the homes will be bought by college grads and those with master’s (degrees). Their children typically bring up test scores.”

“I'm looking forward to being VERY active in the next round of city elections — will be vocal against those public servants that choose to ignore the will of the people most affected.”

“I think this is the best plan we could have at this time, although I do believe we should have a master city plan and school issues addressed. However, we can't expect a landowner to sit on prime land forever. U.S. Steel could have just developed for industrial, which the residents would definitely not have liked.”

“No hotel — Hoover has plenty near the Met.”

“Should've asked for input from all Trace Crossings neighborhoods, especially since it affects the PUD and appeal of the entire neighborhood. Could've waited a few more months for studies and feedback from residents.”

“This plan was the result of seven months of work with the city, the school system, developers, and residents. Nobody got everything they wanted, but in the end the process worked, and the results will benefit everyone.”

“City of Hoover appears to be in midst of money grab with no thought to traffic.”

“If people keep cutting through on Brock's Gap, we are going to need traffic lights just to get out of our neighborhoods. I don't think that anything should be added to that area until a plan is made. I also don't want to see a hotel right in our neighborhood.”

“Seems so rushed to fill up this area without real thought on traffic in Trace Crossings and (Alabama) 150. Seems every council member is happy to create mass havoc (SEC baseball traffic) with the Finley Center crowd and over 4,000 additional cars based on current amount of homes. Homes count is still fuzzy math at this point. Lot of poor planning rushed through by developers. Delaying could stop all these adjustments and spur-of-the-moment (although some seem planned strategy) adjustments and additions. Seriously, traffic here is going to be nuts.”

“No hotel; could possibly get sex offenders; too near the schools.”

“With Hoover High School already overcrowded, it seems wildly irresponsible to add this many more households in their zone without any plan for how they will be accommodated.”

“I am disturbed by the fact that this passed when (Hoover schools Superintendent) Dr. (Kathy) Murphy stood before the council during the meeting and said that this would push Hoover High to 110 percent capacity in the future. We know they are looking at a new high school or expansion of facilities, but where? How many new schools? Most importantly, how will they pay for it ? If council is privy to information that is not public regarding the school system, I wish they would share it. Otherwise, this seems to be yet another lack of proper planning. A plan for school capacity issues and funding must come before more homes are added that have not been considered in the rezoning plan.”

“I spoke at the council hearing, suggesting that most of the items be delayed or denied, butthe majority of the council has spoken, and I will abide by the vote. I feel it very important to express my opinions before any decision has been made; I will not beat a dead horse.”

“I don't live in Trace Crossings, but my son attends Hoover High School, and the traffic is a nightmare. No more growth until traffic is relieved.”

“I love the shops and restaurant ideas. However, I would like to see no major chain restaurants. Also a hotel in Trace Crossings does not seem appropriate and would away the ‘community’ feel.”

“My main concern is the safety of our students, most particularly our elementary school children. A hotel will be within walking distance of our schools.”

“The traffic in Trace Crossings can be dangerous during peak hours. We need a better traffic plan before any more homes and businesses are added.”

“Please take this development opportunity to open up traffic from Morgan Road/Elvira Rd through to Stadium Trace.”

“We need a traffic plan! These people that voted ran on platforms of schools and wise city growth. Mike Shaw, where is this master plan you promised and campaigned about? I guess just another promise to get a vote.”

“The schools are so crowded. Bigger is not better. Mountain Brook has the idea figured out.”

“There is prime vacant retail space in The Grove, so why add more retail when it's been documented that retail is dying because of Amazon. And there are a ton of hotels with less than stellar vacancy occupancy/vacancy rates. A hotel is non-conforming in a subdivision like Trace Crossings. Anything less than the Grand Bohemian Hotel (see Mountain Brook) will be an eyesore in 20 years. Hoover needs to have a master plan that is future-driven instead of these revised plans that only benefit U.S. steel. Yes, the revenue from that retail tax base would be great for now, but we have to consider the future of Hoover and its residents. The traffic is obviously going to be a problem, so we need infrastructure in place beforehand instead of scrambling to accommodate after the fact.”

“If the city has been working with the developer for so many months to come up with this "master plan for Trace Crossings," as the Mayor put it last night, they have had ample time to come up with a traffic solution before approving this. The safety of residents and the thousands of children attending the three schools in the area should come first, not satisfying the wants of a single landowner.”

Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments below, or take the survey here.