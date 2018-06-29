Two Mulga men charged in Meadow Brook bank robberies

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jefferson County Jail Forehand Bivens Terry Lynn Forehand, at left, and Derrick Terrell Bivens both were charged with two counts of robbery, theft of property and attempted theft of property in Hoover.

Hoover police on Thursday obtained formal charges against two Mulga men accused of robbing the BB&T Bank in Meadow Brook twice in three weeks.

Police, in a press release, identified the men as 54-year-old Terry Lynn Forehand and 52-year-old Derrick Terrell Bivens.

Police said that Forehand was the man who jumped the counter at the BB&T Bank at 4705 Meadow Brook Road and took money from the cash register on June 7 and again on June 27 (Wednesday), and that Bivens was the get-away driver in both instances.

In both robberies, the man who entered the bank was wearing a baseball cap and had a bandana covering his face. On June 7, he got away with an undetermined amount of money and left in a black Lincoln Town Car driven by another man, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. Police spotted the vehicle and it became disabled after a short pursuit, and the robbers got away on foot in the Meadow Brook subdivision, Czeskleba said.

On June 27, a bank manager got into a brief struggle with the robber who entered the bank, and the robber dropped the money he had taken and got into a gold Lexus driven by another man, Czeskleba said.

About 50 minutes later, men matching the same description robbed a Regions Bank in Graysville, Czeskleba said. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested Forehand after he was dropped off at his home in Mulga, and then the FBI and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bivens at another house in Mulga.

Both were taken to the Jefferson County Jail and now face two charges of second-degree robbery and charges of theft of property and attempted theft of property in Hoover. They also face robbery charges in Jefferson County.

Both men were released from the Jefferson County Jail Thursday into federal custody, Czeskleba said. He was unsure where the men are being held, but they are not out of jail, he said.

Czeskleba said he can’t recall anyone attempting to rob the same bank twice in such a short period of time in Hoover. Police already had Forehand as a suspect in the first Meadow Brook robbery but were trying to get more evidence, he said. "We're just glad to get him off the streets."