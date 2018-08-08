Two more arrested in burglary, ATM theft near Deer Valley

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department Jason and Stacy Shafer Jason Alan Shafer and Stacy Mae Morris Shafter, both were charged with burglary in connection with the theft of an ATM from the Walgreen's on Ross Bridge Parkway in Hoover on July 12.

The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Birmingham police on Tuesday night arrested a Birmingham couple in connection with the theft of an ATM from the Walgreen’s on Ross Bridge Parkway in Hoover in July.

Jason Alan Shafer, 42, and Stacy Mae Morris Shafer, 33, both were taken into custody in the 100 block of 93rd Street North in Birmingham and taken to the Hoover Jail, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Jason Shafer was charged with burglary and receiving stolen property, and had bond set at $60,000. Stacy Shafer was charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, and had bond set at $43,000.

The Shafers served as lookouts for the two men who were caught on security cameras in the ATM theft on July 12 and arrested last month, Czeskleba said.

Security camera footage showed two men stealing the ATM and loading it onto a flatbed truck shortly after 2 a.m. on July 12.

Shots were fired at a Hoover police officer who tried to stop the truck, and the people inside got away. The truck, however, was found abandoned on Alabama 150 near Pyne Drive with the ATM still in the bed of the truck and the money inside it, Czeskleba said.

Bessemer police later that day arrested 33-year-old George Franklin Staples III of Fairfield as he was walking near the area where the truck was found. The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a second man, 35-year-old Eddie Charles Medley of Bessemer, on July 18.

Staples and Medley each were charged with attempted murder, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property. Staples was also charged with obstructing justice using a false ID. They remain in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer, jail records show.

The Shafers will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later today, Czeskleba said.

“We believe that everyone involved in this case has been taken into custody now,” he said.

This article was updated at 11:27 a.m. with a comment from Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba that the Shafers served as lookouts for the ATM theft.