Two Hoover men charged with robbing, kidnapping two people from Hoover motel

Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department

Two Hoover men were charged on Saturday with robbing and kidnapping two people at a Hoover motel.

Birmingham police called the Hoover Police Department at 2:58 a.m. Saturday, stating that they were with a male victim and female victim who were kidnapped from the EconoLodge at 1535 Montgomery Highway, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The victims told police they were forced into a vehicle at gunpoint by two men, who took them to several automated teller machines and forced them to withdraw money. One of the suspects used a victim’s cell phone to call a friend of that victim and demanded the friend meet them on Green Springs Highway with $600 or he would kill both victims, Czeskleba said.

The friend contacted Birmingham police, who set up a sting operation to arrest the suspects and rescue the victims unharmed, Czeskleba said. Birmingham police arrested 19-year-old Eric Wayne Hinson Jr. and 24-year-old Stanley Keith Densmore Jr., both of Hoover, after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.

Birmingham police turned Hinson and Dinsmore over to Hoover police, and each was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. Additional charges are pending for offenses that occurred in Birmingham, Czeskleba said.

Hoover police took Hinson and Densmore to the Jefferson County Jail, where they were being held without bond Saturday night.