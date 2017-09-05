Two Birmingham men charged with robbery for stealing pizzas from delivery man in Riverchase

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department Roderick Little Cedrick Carter Roderick Deshawn Little, at left, and Cedrick Jacquese Carter, both of Birmingham, are charged with first-degree robbery.

Authorities charged two Birmingham men with first-degree robbery for stealing two pizzas at gunpoint from a pizza delivery man at a Riverchase hotel Saturday night, Hoover police said today.

The pizza delivery man was taking two pizzas to a hotel room at the La Quinta Inn at 120 Riverchase Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when two men approached him in the hallway and one of the men presented a handgun and demanded the pizzas be given to them, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

The two men walked away with the pizzas, and the delivery man returned to his store to report the incident, Czeskleba said. Hoover police officers went to the hotel, located a man matching the description of one of the suspects and took him into custody, he said.

Detectives returned Sunday morning and took a second suspect into custody. Both were charged with first-degree robbery and remained in the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana this morning, with bond set at $15,000 for each.

The men were identified as 20-year-old Roderick Deshawn Little and 18-year-old Cedrick Jacquese Carter, both of Birmingham.