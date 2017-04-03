TV star, comedian Bob Saget to perform at Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover this weekend

TV star and comedian Bob Saget will be performing his stand-up comedy routine this Friday and Saturday at the Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover.

Most people recognize Saget from the “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” shows that aired on the ABC network in the 1980s and 1990s and more recently as a recurring role in the “Fuller House” sequel that came out on Netflix last year.

But Saget has been a stand-up comedian for more than 30 years. His 2013 one-hour stand-up comedy special “That’s What I’m Talking About” was nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album.

He has starred in other TV shows, directed a feature film, directed and produced a TV movie, starred in Broadway plays and written a New York Times bestselling book called “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.”

Saget now is on a stand-up comedy tour, working on new material, preparing for a new TV special and will be directing and acting in an independent movie called “Jake,” set to shoot this summer, according to his website.

His shows Friday and Saturday at the Comedy Club Stardeome are set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 for general admission and $38 for VIP seats. To get tickets, go to stardome.com.