Truck driver killed in Hoover after being run over by own truck

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police vehicle

A 56-year-old truck driver was killed in an apparent accident after being run over by his own 18-wheeler in the parking lot of the Home Depot on U.S. 280 in Hoover this morning, Hoover police said.

The man had parked his truck, a 2015 Freightliner, in the parking lot of the store at 4995 U.S. 280 overnight and apparently was doing a pre-trip inspection of his truck this morning when the accident occurred a little after 5 a.m., Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that as he was inspecting his truck, it started rolling toward the store, Czeskleba said. “He tried to get in the cab and stop the truck and fell and got caught in the wheels.”

The truck rolled into one of the shopping cart corrals in the middle of the parking lot, making a loud noise, Czeskleba said. Someone who heard the crash found the truck driver pinned underneath the wheels, and the driver died on the scene, he said.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Anthony Fidel Martin of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The truck had no link to Home Depot, Czeskleba said.

This article was updated at 11:05 a.m. with the identify of the truck driver.