Torrential downpours cause serious flooding in Hoover, Vestavia Hills

The torrential downpour that soaked south Jefferson County this afternoon caused flash flooding problems in numerous places across Hoover and Vestavia Hills, closing roads and damaging several shopping centers, businesses and apartments.

Patton Creek quickly overflowed its bounds after the pop-up storm dumped significant rainfall in less than an hour not long after noon.

Portions of U.S. 31 looked like a river. Police in Vestavia Hills had to close part of U.S. 31 near Interstate 65 for several hours, and police had to close other nearby roads until the water subsided.

The Park South Plaza shopping center, Vestavia Bowl and other businesses along Patton Creek were greatly impacted by the flooding.

Further south, the Riverchase Village shopping center (which apparently is being renamed the Whole Foods Market Plaza), was flooded for the second month in a row.

Four apartments at The Place at Galleria apartment complex along Lorna Road also flooded, for the fourth time this year, according to one resident.

Hoover Fire Battalion Chief David Hambright said the U.S. 31 corridor was affected by flooding all the way from Vestavia Hills to around Data Drive in Riverchase.

“It was bad,” Hambright said of the storm and flooding. “It dropped a bunch of rain in a short period of time.”

There were no reports of injuries in Hoover or Vestavia Hills, but the Vestavia Hills Fire Department did have to rescue the Vestavia Bowl manager and her husband because they were trapped by the floodwaters.

Several cars were underwater behind Riverchase Village and two on Deo Dara Drive, Hambright said. Also, a truck was swept off Southland Drive into Patton Creek and had to be pulled out, he said.

Repeat flooding at Riverchase Village

Some of the business owners at Riverchase Village said they are tired of repeated flooding problems.

There have been recurring problems with a sinkhole at one of the drains in the front parking lot near the Panda Express, said Mike Stewart of the Russo Corp., who was brought in today and previously to help resolve drainage problems.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Riverchase Village sinkhole 7-26-17 A sinkhole has developed around a drain in the parking lot at the Riverchase Village shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, as well as in the drive-through for the Panda Express restaurant.

The parking lot drain and drive-through at Panda Express have been blocked off since a June 6 rainstorm, and pumps were brought in to help siphon water at several parking lot drains.

The June 6 rainstorm caused flooding in all the businesses from PetSmart to Bella’s Bridal and Formal, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sola Salon Studios and the unopened Whole Foods Market.

PetSmart, the worst hit, was shut down for eight days that time, with up to 3 inches of water coming into the store, said Jason Richardson of Royal Restoration. “It was worse this time,” Richardson said.

Up to 6 inches of water flooded the PetSmart today, he said, but he hopes he can get the store reopened in the same amount of time as before.

Dedra Miele, owner of the Nothing Bundt Cakes store, said she just opened in January and already was suffering because the Whole Foods Market, which is expected to provide significant foot traffic for her business, has not opened yet. She originally was told Whole Foods would open in December. A similar Nothing Bundt Cakes store at The Summit is doing double the amount of business she is, she said.

The repeated flooding problems are leaving her with extra expenses, and today, she got water in both her oven and cooler, she said.

Adjoining landowners at the shopping center are arguing over who is responsible, but she has had enough, she said.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m over it, Miele said. “I’m not paying them another dime of rent.”

Carol Riney, the owner of Bella’s, expressed similar frustration. She just opened in April and already has been flooded twice.

“I just got the carpet down on Monday [since the first flooding June 6], and it happens again,” Riney said. “Something’s got to give. I can’t go through this again. Somebody needs to give somebody some answers.”

Thankfully, employees at Bella's were able to keep all the dresses off the floor both times so that none of them got wet, Riney said.

More flooding

Residents at The Place at Galleria just down the street also are dealing with recurring flooding.

Ivan Martinez said this is the fourth time this year his apartment has flooded, and the same thing happened last year. The apartment owners pay for his apartment to be cleaned, but the problems continue, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Place at Galleria flooding 7-26-17 A torrential downpour caused flash flooding problems in Hoover and Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Here, Ray Cueller and Jim Paez with Max Cleaning Carpet Solutions help remove water from Ivan Martinez's apartment at The Place at Galleria apartments on Lorna Road.

There is a drain just outside his apartment, but heavy rains sometimes cover it with debris, leading to flooding, he said. The upside is that he doesn’t have a lot of belongings, so he doesn’t lose a lot, he said.

A woman who identified herself as the property manager but would not give her name said the flooding is just “an act of God.”

The Hoover Country Club golf course also was flooded today when Patton Creek overflowed. Assistant golf pro James Hight said a lot of debris was left on the course and some sand bunkers washed out. He said it will be expensive to fix, but there was no serious damage.

The Monte D’Oro neighborhood also experienced flooding.

Kathy Torres, who lives on Monte Verde Circle, said she lives on the lower part of her street and was inundated with water.

“My whole front yard was completely underwater,” she said. “You should have seen the raging river across my driveway.”

The water came all the way up to her house, she said. “It was getting a little scary actually.”

Emily Featherson contributed to this story.