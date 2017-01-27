Time nears for 2017 Bargains on the Bluff spring/summer consignment sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Volunteers working the Bargains on the Bluff consignment sale at Bluff Park United Methodist Church pray prior to the start of the 2016 spring/summer sale in February 2016.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is preparing for its annual spring/summer Bargains on the Bluff consignment sale.

This year’s sale is set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, in the church gym and surrounding area. The times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with some items discounted 25 percent on Saturday.

The sale typically has more than 200 consignors and includes children’s clothing from newborn to size 20, junior girls and ladies clothing, maternity clothing, shoes, toys, baby items, books, movies and bedding items, said Melissa Hendon, the children’s ministry program coordinator at the church. There will be no men’s clothes, she said.

Organizers of the sale allow only gently used items into the sale, Hendon said. “They have a very high standard of what they will take,” she said.

The consignors get to keep 70 percent of each sale, while the church receives 30 percent, evenly split between the Little Imaginations preschool and the children’s ministry, Hendon said. Last year’s fall sale and spring/summer sale together raised about $32,000 that was split between the two entities, she said.

The children’s ministry in the past has used money to help pay for Vacation Bible School, its Halloween carnival, missions, school supplies for needy children, blankets for the homeless, hams for the food pantry and supplies to make items for shut-ins, Hendon said. Some of the money this year will be used to help remodel the children’s wing of the church, she said.

The preschool in the past has used proceeds to help build a new playground and outdoor classroom. Now, the school is saving money to help buy furniture and supplies for a potential expansion of its space in the church, director Tracy Estes said.

Consignors can sign up at bargainsonthebluff.com, but space is limited.