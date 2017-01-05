Tickets go on sale Friday for 2017 Southern Voices Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University Rebecca Wells 2015 Author and actress Rebecca Wells speaks at Middle Tennessee State University in October 2015. Wells is the headliner for the 2017 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library.

Tickets for the 2017 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library go on sale Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 a.m.

The festival, which celebrates writing, music and art, is scheduled to take place Feb. 21-25. Tickets go on sale Friday for:

An evening with New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Wells on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. with reserved seating in the Library Theatre. Tickets are $35, plus a $3 processing fee per person, and include a reception and book signing with Wells afterward. There is a limit of four tickets per person.

An authors conference on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with authors Christ Bohjalian, Lou Berney, C.J. Box, Julie Cantrell, Rabia Chaudry, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kubica, Michael Farris Smith and Karen White. (Registration begins at 9 a.m.) There are 250 seats in the Library Theatre and about 100 seats in the Library Plaza. Each author will speak at both locations at different times. General admission tickets (specific to each venue) are $40, plus a $3.50 processing fee per person. There is a limit of six tickets per person. Lunch is on your own, or you may pre-order a boxed lunch from East 59 Café at the library by calling 518-6264 by Feb. 17.

Tickets will be available online on the Hoover Public Library website and by phone at 205-444-7888, starting at 8 a.m. Some events typically sell out quickly, but if tickets remain, they will also be available at the Library Theatre box office at 200 Municipal Lane for purchase in person during regular box office hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone and online sales also will continue.

The Southern Voices Festival also includes:

A free reception for Birmingham artists Darius and Bethanne Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Concerts by Zoe Speaks on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23, at 7:30 p.m. with reserved seating in the Hoover Library Theatre. Tickets are $25, plus a $2.50 processing fee, and are already on sale on the Library Theatre website.

