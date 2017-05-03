Syringe found in pocket of robbery suspect

After locating and arresting robbery suspect, Hoover police reportedly found a syringe in the suspect’s pocket.

Hoover Police arrested 49-year-old Dothan resident George Charles Harris Jr. following a robbery that took place on May 2 in the parking lot of the Walmart on U.S. 280, according to a release from Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Police responded to the robbery around 9:50 p.m., and spoke with the victim, who works at the Walmart. She said she was leaving work when an unknown man, later identified as Harris, approached her in the parking lot, according to the release.

The man asked the victim to give him a ride, but she said no. The suspect reportedly placed his hand in his pocket, “implying he was armed,” and threatened her.

Police later found a BB pistol in the backseat of the victim’s car, according to the release.

He told the victim to drive to an ATM and after driving for a half mile, she convinced him she had no money. He then allowed her to drive back to Walmart “to attempt to get money from the store,” the release said.

"This victim was obviously very quick thinking on her feet to get this guy to let her return to Walmart," Czeskleba said. "Had she panicked and not been thinking clearly, there's really no telling how this could have ended up, but because of her quick thinking, it ended up with a happy ending for the good guys and for her."

The victim went into the store and called 911, and officers found Harris in the backseat of her car, according to the report. After he was arrested, a BB gun pistol was found in the backseat, and a syringe was found in the suspect’s pocket.

Police obtained warrants for George Chris Harris Jr. on the charges of first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth degree theft of property. The total bond was set at $122,000. The property theft charge is related to the BB gun, Czeskleba said. Harris reportedly stole from Walmart prior to approaching the victim.

Harris was booked at Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to Shelby County Jail later today.